Football: Singapore beat Brunei 4-1 in AFC U-23 qualifiers

SINGAPORE: Singapore rounded off its qualifying campaign for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-23 championships on a high after beating Brunei Darussalam 4-1 at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon on Sunday (Jul 23).

The Lions had their hopes of qualifying for the championships dashed after being trounced 7-0 by Australia, but rallied against Brunei - who had also been eliminated prior to Sunday's game - to win their final group fixture.

The team were up 2-1 at half-time, with goals from Ikhsan Fandi on 14 minutes and winger Hanafi Akbar on 38 minutes. The Young Lions striker rifled a right-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom corner while Hanafi struck with his left foot after fine play by the Lions down the right wing.

Brunei's Azim Izamuddin, however, pegged the Lions back shortly before the half-time whistle with a lovely long-range shot from 30m.

The second half was mostly a scrappy affair with Singapore keeping their slim lead until Taufik Suparno netted the Lions' third goal on the 87th minute, smashing a cross into the top corner.



Ikhsan then added gloss to the scoreline with his second of the evening, skipping past two defenders before firing home from outside the box.

"I know our results are bad in this tournament. In the first game, we met a tough Myanmar team. In the second game, Australia broke our team," coach Richard Tardy said in a match report on the AFC website.

"But I’m satisfied with the victory over Brunei. We have only 20 days to prepare for the SEA Games. I know the SEA Games is a tough competition because all teams want gold. We’ll also try our best and that’s all I can say."

The team will head to Kuala Lumpur for next month's SEA Games, where they will be trying for their first SEA Games medal since 2013. Singapore will face Brunei again in Kuala Lumpur, where it has been drawn into Group A alongside Myanmar, Laos and Malaysia.