Football: Singapore beaten 2-0 by Myanmar in SEA Games opener

KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore U-22 football team kicked off their 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Myanmar on Monday afternoon (Aug 14).

A double from Myanmar striker Aung Thu has put a serious dent in Singapore's hopes of qualifying from their group and into the semi-finals.

In a match played in slight rainy conditions at the Selayang stadium near Kuala Lumpur, the Lions started nervously, with many of their passes going astray.





Myanmar looked the more dangerous side and winger Si Thu Aung's volley just past the half-hour mark would have found the top corner if not for Amirul Adli's brave block inside the penalty box.

Seconds before half-time, a deflected shot that bounced off Amirul and Irfan Fandi fell to Myanmar's Aung Thu who found himself in space in the penalty box.

And the striker made no mistake, coolly slotting the ball just below the body of goalkeeper Zharfan Rohaizad. The score was 1-0 at the break.

Determined for a comeback, Singapore was quick off the blocks at the start of the second half. Long-range strikes from Ikhsan Fandi, Ilyas Lee and Hami Syahin all narrowly missed the goal.

Then came the sucker punch.

Just past the hour mark, Myanmar's Mg Mg Lwin's nifty footwork down the right flank left the Singapore defence flat-footed. His low cross was then flicked in neatly by Aung Thu to double his tally, and Myanmar's lead.

The goal drew cheers from the 3,210 people in the stands, which was largely made up of Myanmar fans.

Stunned by the goal, Singapore tried to peg one back but their efforts were in vain.

A superb bicycle kick from Ikhsan from a corner sailed over the bar as Myanmar frustrated the Lions by putting 10 men behind the ball.

After this opening day defeat, the Lions will next face hosts Malaysia in a heavily anticipated causeway derby on Wednesday evening (Aug 16).

Anything less than a victory in that crucial game will deal a heavy blow to Singapore's chances of making it to the next round.