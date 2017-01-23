Football: Singapore faces tough draw in Asian Cup qualifiers

SINGAPORE: Singapore's national football team were drawn alongside Bahrain, Turkmenistan and Chinese Taipei in Group E of the 2019 Asian Cup final qualification round on Monday (Jan 23).

The Lions, who are ranked 165 in FIFA's latest world rankings, will have to finish at least second in the group to qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.



Their opponents are all ranked higher, with Bahrain at 123, Turkmenistan at 143 and Chinese Taipei at 157, according to FIFA's website.

Singapore will aim to qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time as they look to put a disappointing AFF Suzuki Cup campaign behind them.



The Lions kick off their campaign away to Bahrain on Mar 28.

Lions coach V Sundramoorthy, who attended the draw in Abu Dhabi said: “We have been drawn against good teams in our group. At this stage, we are aware that there are no easy games and we will prepare ourselves accordingly.



"We are looking forward to the first match on 28 March, and will try our best to qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates,” he added.

Singapore's Asian Cup Qualifiers Fixtures:

Mar 28: Bahrain vs Singapore

June 13: Singapore vs Chinese Taipei

Sep 5: Singapore vs Turkmenistan

Oct 10: Turkmenistan vs Singapore

Nov 14: Singapore vs Bahrain

Mar 27, 2018: Chinese Taipei vs Singapore