Football: Singapore hopes to lift fortunes against Turkmenistan in Asian Cup qualifiers

Much will depend on the effectiveness of the 3-4-3 formation which showed promise in last week's friendly against Hong Kong.

SINGAPORE: It is a tournament that Singapore has not qualified for since 1984, but come Tuesday night (Sep 5) at the Jalan Besar Stadium, the country's footballers will be aiming to nick a victory against Turkmenistan to keep alive their hopes of making it to the 2019 Asian Cup.

The team has been struggling of late, but managed a 1-1 draw in a friendly match against Hong Kong last Thursday (Aug 31).

The 3-4-3 formation deployed in that game gave the team “more balance” and freed up players to express themselves in attack, said national coach V Sundramoorthy.

“We tried to see the players’ strength and see where they can fit in this system,” said Sundram in the team’s pre-match media conference on Monday. “We have tall centre-backs like Irfan Fandi, Daniel Bennett and Madhu Mohana.

“We also have good holding players like Hariss Harun and Izzdin Shafiq, which gives more room for Faris Ramli to attack with Khairul Amri and Safwan Baharudin.”

However, vice-captain Hariss believes formation alone cannot win games as the team will still have to battle hard for the victory. “There’s always room for improvement. Whatever the system, the goal is to win,” said the Home United midfielder.

“The important thing is we have to take the points,” he added.

Singapore are currently bottom of Group E of the Asian Cup qualifiers after their loss to Taiwan last June and their goalless draw against Bahrain in March.

The Lions are winless in more than a year, and will have to eke out victories in the home and away fixtures against Turkmenistan at Jalan Besar Stadium on Tuesday and in Ashgabat in October to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

With results not going their way in the past 17 international games, coach Sundram acknowledged the uphill task of qualifying for the regional tournament.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, I’ve been observing (Turkmenistan) and they’re a very strong team. Their results against Middle Eastern teams are good, as they can either lose by one goal or even beat them,” he said.

“It’ll all depend on the day, plus we’re playing at Jalan Besar with the fans there, they’ll be motivated and that’ll be important,” added Sundram.

“Hopefully, (the team) will go out there and battle.”