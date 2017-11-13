Football: Southgate ponders captaincy change against Brazil

LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate is considering changing captain for Tuesday's friendly international against Brazil as he looks to increase his side's stock of leaders ahead of next year's World Cup.

Southgate has been happy to rotate the leadership during his time in charge of the national side, with Eric Dier becoming the sixth England captain of his tenure during an encouraging goalless draw in a friendly with world champions Germany at Wembley on Friday.

Next up for England, in their final match of 2017, is a Wembley friendly against Brazil on Tuesday and Southgate, while pleased by 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dier's performance, is considering handing the armband to someone else

"I will have a think about Tuesday," he said. "The key was to build a group of people who are happy leading and can take more responsibility.

"Eric is another one who has great maturity and tactical understanding of the game and can show a bit more authority at times and have a bigger impact on others."

Former England international Southgate added: "Part of the reason was to say 'come on, you can be a leader within this group' and hopefully he will grow from the experience as well."

