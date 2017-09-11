Football: Steinhaus becomes Bundeliga's first female referee

BERLIN: Bibiana Steinhaus enjoyed a debut free of major incidents as she became the first woman to referee a Bundesliga match in the 1-1 draw between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen on Sunday.

A second-half strike from Thomas Delaney gave Bremen their first goal and point of the season in a match which produced one yellow card and no sendings-off or controversial penalty incidents.

Steinhaus, a 38-year-old police officer, has been a German FA referee since 1999 and taken charge of 80 second division matches since 2007.

In 2015, Kerem Demirbay, playing for Fortuna Duesseldorf at the time, was banned for five weeks for making a sexist remark after he was sent off in a second division game by Steinhaus, who mentioned the remark in her match report.

Hertha went ahead in the 38th minute when Vladimir Darida was bundled over, but the referee played the advantage and Mathew Leckie lashed home the loose ball.

Werder, somewhat unlucky to be behind, levelled in the 59th minute when Delaney rifled home from the edge of the penalty area.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by Toby Davis)