Football: Stoke hold on to secure victory at Watford

REUTERS: Stoke upset the form book to earn a first Premier League away win of the season as they battled to a 1-0 victory over high-flying Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Midfielder Darren Fletcher scored his first goal for Stoke with a superb volley from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner to put the visitors into a 16th-minute lead.

Watford created plenty of chances in the second half, but failed to find an equaliser with Brazilian Richarlison guilty of missing promising openings.

Watford suffered their second successive defeat and slipped to seventh while Stoke climbed up to 13th.

(Reporting by Pete Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)