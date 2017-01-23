Football: Striker Costa back in Chelsea team against Hull

LONDON: Diego Costa has been included in Chelsea's starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League game with Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

The striker missed last weekend's match at Leicester City with a back strain amid British media speculation of a row with Chelsea's backroom staff and a possible transfer to China.

But Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said he had no doubts about restoring the club's top scorer to the side on Sunday.

"I try to make the best decision for the team - and for this reason I decided to start him."

Asked if Spain international Costa was in the right frame of mind to play, Conte added: "If I decide to pick a player in my starting eleven for sure he must have a great mentality".

