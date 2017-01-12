Football: Swansea lose Taylor to injury, gain Makelele as coach

REUTERS: Swansea City have lost Wales defender Neil Taylor to injury but gained a boost for their fight against relegation with the addition of former Chelsea and France midfielder Claude Makelele to their coaching staff.

Left back Taylor fractured his cheekbone during training on Wednesday with the Premier League club saying he was expected to have surgery and could not determine how long he would be out of action.

"(Taylor) was taken to hospital this afternoon where the fracture was confirmed and he is expected to have an operation in due course," they said on their website (www.swanseacity.net).

Makelele links up with manager Paul Clement, his former coaching colleague at Paris St Germain, for Swansea's fight to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone.

"Swansea City is pleased to confirm that former French international Claude Makelele has joined the club’s coaching staff," the club, 19th in the standings, said.

"The 43-year-old, who has signed a deal until the end of the season, reunites with head coach Paul Clement, who he worked with during his playing stint at Chelsea and as a coach with Paris St Germain.

Makelele, who also shone as a player for Real Madrid, was one of the world's best defensive midfielders, with the position often now referred to as the "Makelele role".

The Zaire-born Frenchman, who has also coached at Corsican club Bastia, will be on the Swans' bench for Saturday's match against Arsenal at the Liberty Stadium.

(Reporting by Rex Gowar; Editing by Toby Davis)