Football: Swansea sack manager Clement

LONDON: Swansea City on Wednesday (Dec 20) announced the sacking of manager Paul Clement, with the club rooted at the bottom of the Premier League.

"We can confirm that the club has tonight parted company with head coach Paul Clement," the club said on its Twitter account.

Swansea have won just three matches in their first 18 Premier League games and are four points adrift of safety.

Clement, 45, was appointed earlier this year, replacing Bob Bradley. In his first month in charge, Clement received the manager of the month award after three victories in four matches.