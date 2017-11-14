Football: Sweden qualify as Italy miss out on World Cup

Sport

Football: Sweden qualify as Italy miss out on World Cup

Sweden's Marcus Berg (centre) fights for the ball with Italy's Leonardo Bonucci and Marco Parolo (right) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match. (Marco BERTORELLO/AFP)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

MILAN: Italy failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958 on Monday (Nov 13) as they were held to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their play-off at the San Siro by Sweden, who qualified with a 1-0 aggregate victory.

The four-time champions dominated possession but struggled to create enough clear-cut chances, as Sweden secured a first appearance at the finals since 2006 courtesy of Jakob Johansson's first-leg strike in Stockholm.

Source: AFP/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark