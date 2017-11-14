Football: Sweden qualify as Italy miss out on World Cup

MILAN: Italy failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958 on Monday (Nov 13) as they were held to a 0-0 draw in the second leg of their play-off at the San Siro by Sweden, who qualified with a 1-0 aggregate victory.

The four-time champions dominated possession but struggled to create enough clear-cut chances, as Sweden secured a first appearance at the finals since 2006 courtesy of Jakob Johansson's first-leg strike in Stockholm.