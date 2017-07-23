Football: Switzerland edge Iceland at women's Euro

DOETINCHEM: Captain Lara Dickenmann and Ramona Bachmann scored as Switzerland recovered from a goal down to beat Iceland 2-1 at the women's Euro in the Netherlands on Saturday (Jul 22).

Iceland took the lead on 33 minutes as Fanndis Fridriksdottir beat Gaelle Thalmann in the Swiss goal with a low left-footed strike.

Ten minutes later, Dickenmann fired home a cutback from Bachmann.

Bachmann then scored the winner on 52 minutes after an excellent exchange in midfield, with Noelle Maritz providing the final cross for the Chelsea striker to head home.

The Swiss put Iceland under pressure from the start but were restricted to a Maritz effort that sailed over the bar.

Iceland were a threat on the counter-attack, but Dagny Brynjarsdottir and Gunnhildur Jonsdottir headed over from free-kicks.

The game was held up for about eight minutes in the second half for Thalmann to receive treatment after a nasty collision with Jonsdottir.

Iceland pushed in search of a late equaliser but Fridriksdottir misfired from long range while Switzerland's Bachmann rattled the crossbar four minutes into the 11 minutes of stoppage time.

Iceland had a series of corners in the closing stages but Dickenmann saved the Swiss on the goalline after an effort was flicked on before Swiss substitute Eseosa Aigbogun was denied by keeper Gudbjorg Gunnarsdottir after a superb run by Bachmann.

In the other Group C game, France are due to take on Austria in Utrecht later on Saturday.