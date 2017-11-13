Football: Switzerland edge out Northern Ireland to qualify for World Cup

BASEL, Switzerland: Switzerland held off Northern Ireland to seal a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 0-0 second-leg draw on Sunday (Nov 12) that secured a 1-0 aggregate play-off victory.

Vladimir Petkovic's side wasted numerous first-half chances as the Northern Irish stayed in the tie, but Ricardo Rodriguez's controversial first-leg penalty in Belfast proved enough for the Swiss to reach their fourth consecutive World Cup.



