Football: Switzerland edge out Northern Ireland to qualify for World Cup

Sport

Football: Switzerland edge out Northern Ireland to qualify for World Cup

Northern Ireland's forward Jamie Ward (left) vies with Swiss midfielder Stephan Lichtsteiner during the FIFA 2018 World Cup play-off second leg football match. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP)

Bookmark

BASEL, Switzerland: Switzerland held off Northern Ireland to seal a place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a 0-0 second-leg draw on Sunday (Nov 12) that secured a 1-0 aggregate play-off victory.

Vladimir Petkovic's side wasted numerous first-half chances as the Northern Irish stayed in the tie, but Ricardo Rodriguez's controversial first-leg penalty in Belfast proved enough for the Swiss to reach their fourth consecutive World Cup.

Source: AFP/de

Tagged Topics

Bookmark