Football: Thai keeper prematurely celebrates penalty shootout miss

BANGKOK: A Thai goalkeeper is in the spotlight after he prematurely celebrated a missed penalty during a cup match in Pathumthani on Saturday (Oct 21).

The match between Bangkok Sports Club and Satri Angthong went to a penalty shootout after the game ended 2-2.

The shootout was in sudden death stage at 19-19 when Bangkok Sports Club’s goalkeeper stepped up to take his spot kick.

He smacked it against the goal’s crossbar, prompting wild celebrations by his opposite number, who ran off in joy pumping his fists in the air.

But as the penalty taker held his head in despair, the ball bounced back on to the field – its backspin then caused it to roll back into the empty goal.

The goalkeeper who had run off in celebration gave a frantic chase to no avail as the penalty taker celebrated his unlikely stroke of fortune.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spectator Phakawat Kunpatee, whose video of the penalty went viral, reportedly said the goalkeeper wanted to cry.

“Everybody thought it was over and the crowd was cheering,” he told local media. “The ball bounced and then started going backwards. The crowd saw it but the goalkeeper didn't. It was funny – and the goalkeeper felt silly after. He looked like he was going to cry.’'

Satri Angthong missed their next kick to give Bangkok Sports Club a 20-19 win, which sees them through to the cup final in November.