Football: Timor Leste secure shock 3-1 win against Singapore in AFF U19 tournament

MYANMAR: Singapore’s Under-18 footballers fell 3-1 to Timor Leste’s U18s at the on-going ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) U19 Championships on Tuesday (Sep 12).

The game at Yangon’s Thuwunna Stadium was Singapore’s fifth match in Group A of the tournament and comes on the back of a 2-0 loss to Thailand last Sunday (Sep 10).

Timor Leste striker Lourenco Ximines opened scoring in the 24th minute of the game, but Singapore’s Jacob Mahler found an equaliser after the half-hour mark.

However, it all went downhill for the Cubs soon after, as Timor Leste’s Orcello Da Silva regained the lead for his side before half-time.

Substitute F.S Correia then netted a third for Timor Leste in the second half to hand Singapore their third loss at the regional youth competition.

With the result, Singapore dropped down to fourth in the six-team group, which also features Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia.

Timor Leste meantime, moved up to third in Group A, notching their second consecutive win after five games.