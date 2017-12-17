Football: Torres lifts Atletico to second as Valencia falter

MADRID: Atletico Madrid leapfrogged Valencia into second in La Liga thanks to Fernando Torres's first goal at the Wanda Metropolitano to edge out Alaves 1-0 on Saturday (Dec 16).

Valencia remain five points off leaders Barcelona in third after falling to a second defeat in three matches 2-1 at Eibar.

Barca can regain their six-point lead over Atletico and open up an 11-point gap over Real Madrid ahead of next weekend's El Clasico between the two with victory over Deportivo la Coruna on Sunday.

Atletico remain unbeaten in La Liga this season, but had to wait until 16 minutes from time to breakdown a dogged Alaves, who had won their first two matches since Abelardo Fernandez was named the club's third coach of the season earlier this month.

Torres had only been on the pitch six minutes when he stretched to fire home Sime Vrsaljko's cross for his first league goal of the season.

And a 10th clean sheet in 16 La Liga games ensured Atletico edged to within three points of Barca and opened up a five-point lead over city rivals Real Madrid in fourth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the other end of the table, Alaves remain three points off safety in 18th.

As Atletico's title charge gains momentum with a fourth straight win, Valencia's unlikely challenge is beginning to falter.



Eibar's Spanish defender Jose Angel (L) vies with Valencia's Brazilian forward Andreas Pereira during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar vs Valencia CF at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on Dec 16, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Ander Gillenea)

Los Che missed the firepower offered by suspended top scorer Simone Zaza up front and even the return of playmaker Goncalo Guedes from injury as a second-half substitute failed to inspire Marcelino Garcia Toral's side.

Eibar also took advantage of some meek Valencia defending as a poor clearance teed up Takashi Inui perfectly on the volley to smash home the opener at the near post four minutes after the break.

Valencia reacted well to that blow, though, as a dangerous low cross from Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira evaded two Eibar defenders and fell perfectly for Santi Mina to tap home his sixth goal of the season.

However, Eibar weren't to be denied as they moved up to seventh with a fourth win in five games when Joan Jordan rose highest to head home Ivan Alejo's cross.

Eibar are now top dogs in the Basque country as the region's two traditional powerhouses Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad played out a 0-0 draw at San Mames to remain mired in 13th and ninth respectively.

Collated Spanish La Liga results on Saturday:

Athletic Bilbao 0 Real Sociedad 0

Eibar 2 Valencia 1

Atletico Madrid 1 Alaves 0