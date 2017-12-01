Football: Udinese win 11-goal Italian Cup thriller

MILAN: Maxi Lopez scored four goals as Udinese clinched a last 16 Italian Cup clash against Napoli with a thumping 8-3 win over Serie B side Perugia on Thursday (Nov 30).

New Udinese coach Massimo Oddo got his first victory with the Serie A strugglers after losing his opener last weekend against Napoli days after taking over from sacked Luigi Del Neri.

"I'm happy that players are trying to implement what we're doing in training," said former Italian international Oddo. "(Kevin) Lasagna and Maxi Lopez complement each other."

Brazilian Danilo opened with a header for the hosts after 17 minutes, with Lopez converting two penalties in his four-goal haul.

Lasagna scored just before the break to ensure Udinese were four goals up by half-time with Svante Ingelssson and Jakub Janko adding two more late on after Perugia pulled back three goals back in the second half.

"I'm not completely satisfied," said Oddo.

"The mentality is that we must never give up, but at times we did just that. We conceded two avoidable goals."

Genoa advanced past Serie A rivals Crotone with Francesco Migliore scoring the only goal. Their rewards was a tie against Serie A champions Juventus in Turin on Dec 13.



Italian Cup results:

Udinese 8 Perugia 3

Genoa 1 Crotone 0