Football: Under-fire Valencia chairwoman Chan Lay Hoon quits

MADRID: Valencia's Singaporean chairwoman Chan Lay Hoon will step down at the end of the season, the Spanish club said on Monday, ending her much-criticised two-year spell in the role.

Chan was brought in as an ally of the club's Singaporean owner Peter Lim but under her watch Valencia have endured two disappointing seasons.

"Layhoon Chan has presented her resignation from the position of chairwoman, as well as from the board of directors at Valencia CF, effective from July 1st, 2017," the club said in a statement.

"Anil Murthy, the current executive director at the club, will take on the role of chairman following that date."

Valencia finished 12th in La Liga last season and also sit 12th with seven games to go this term.

