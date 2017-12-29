Football: Uruguay's Abreu signs for 26th club to set world record

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguayan striker Sebastian Abreu on Wednesday signed for a world-record breaking 26th club of his career by joining Chilean outfit Audax Italiano.

The 41-year-old, who made 70 international appearances between 1996 and 2012, moved to top-flight side Audax after leaving second-division team Puerto Montt.

"The Uruguayan striker breaks the Guinness world record for the player who has played in the colours of the greatest number of clubs in the history of football," his latest club said in a statement.

Abreu had equalled retired German goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel's previous record of 25 clubs when he signed for Puerto Montt a few months ago.

Pfannenstiel was jailed for 101 days while in Singapore on match-fixing charges which he said he was not guilty of. He featured for Geylang United during the 1999/2000 season.

Commenting on his achievement on Twitter, Abreu said: "We have the the league, the Chilean Cup and the Copa Sudamericana will be my 17th participation with teams in CONMEBOL competitions."



His most well-known moment was when he scored Uruguay's winning penalty in their 2010 World Cup quarter-final shoot-out victory over Ghana with an audacious 'Panenka' spot-kick.