Football: US boss Gulati stays, Arena resigns after World Cup failure

CHICAGO: US Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati said on Friday (Oct 13) he will not resign and might even seek re-election despite the Americans failing to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Just minutes after US coach Bruce Arena resigned in the wake of Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Trinidad and Tobago and the team missing the World Cup for the first time since 1986, Gulati took the blame for the humiliating failure.

"It's a shock to the system. We fully expected to qualify," he said. "It's a big disappointment ... I certainly take responsibility for us not getting to Russia."

Gulati, a 58-year-old India-born American, then outlined why he thinks he remains the correct person to guide the program back from the abyss, including the US role in a combined bid with Mexico and Canada for the 2026 World Cup.

"I don't plan to resign," Gulati said. "We've got a lot of things on our agenda, including a World Cup bid that's due in March. "I don't plan to do that - because of everything, where the sport is now, the role I played in it and where it could go if I choose to run again."

Gulati became the US Soccer supremo on March 11, 2006, and finished a four-year term on the FIFA executive committee earlier this year.

He has overseen a US growth in interest, but his watch also included this year's bitter flop and numerous calls from supporters for his quick resignation.

"I can understand the frustration, sure," Gulati said. "We'll do everything we can to get the team and the program back on track so we can be successful. We understand how much anger and hurt there is from Tuesday night."

A new election for US Soccer president is set for February with candidate nominations due in December, allowing time for background checks.

Gulati said he will decide "in the next few weeks" about whether or not to run again but noted, "I have reached out to people about endorsing me or nominating me in the last few weeks".

Gulati vowed a "deep dive" review of the entire program from player development and coaching to personnel.

"We're going to look and see what needs to be slightly changed and what needs a complete overhaul," he said.

"Where we need to make major changes we'll do that. We'll take our time. We'll probably get some external help so we won't be too insular doing that. Not qualifying is not acceptable."

While admitting "certainly there are things you would do differently", Gulati declined to detail what specific changes he would make, adding, "quite often they are personnel decisions".

'FUTURE REMAINS BRIGHT': ARENA



Arena, 66, was called upon last November to replace Jurgen Klinsmann as US coach after two losses to begin qualifying.

United States men's national team head coach Bruce Arena speaks during a press conference at NYCFC House in New York City on Aug 29, 2017 ahead of his team's World Cup Qualifier against Costa Rica.

Arena, who guided the US team into the 2002 World Cup quarter-finals and at the 2006 World Cup, said missing the finals was a "major setback".

"Questions rightly should be asked about how we can improve," Arena said in a statement. "No doubt this process already has started and will continue so that US Soccer can progress."

"Everyone involved in the program gave everything they had for the last 11 months and, in the end, we came up short," Arena added. "No excuses. We didn't get the job done, and I accept responsibility.

"While this is a difficult time, I maintain a fierce belief that we are heading in the right direction," Arena said.

"I believe in the American player and the American coach, and with our combined efforts the future remains bright."

Gulati said the US team will select an interim coach to guide the squad in two European friendlies next month, a choice likely to come in the next 10 days.

The long-term search for a new manager through 2022 will take much longer and could involve candidates worldwide.

One early name mentioned is Tab Ramos, a former US national team player and current US under-20 coach.