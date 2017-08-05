Football: Vardy at double, Iheanacho injured in pre-season friendly

LONDON: England striker Jamie Vardy struck twice as Leicester defeated Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Friday (Aug 4) in a pre-season friendly but new £25 million striker Kelechi Iheanacho came off injured.

Vardy scored in the 67th and 74th minutes after Thorgan Hazard had given the German side the lead with a fine finish from distance early in the second half.

Nigerian international striker Iheanacho, who signed from Manchester City on Thursday for £25 million (US$32.8 million), set up Vardy's winner but was substituted with an injury shortly after.

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare said it was just a precautionary move. "Last thing he needed was another kick on it (his leg), so we played if safe," said Shakespeare.