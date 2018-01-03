Football: Watford eager to reinforce defence after Man City loss

BENGALURU: Watford are well aware of the need to improve their defensive displays in the Premier League and hope to reinforce their back line in the January transfer window, manager Marco Silva said.

Watford suffered a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City on Tuesday (Jan 2) as striker Raheem Sterling needed 38 seconds to unlock their defence. An own goal from Christian Kabasele and a second half strike from Sergio Aguero added to Watford's misery.

With one victory in their last nine games, Watford are 10th in the league with 25 points and Silva believes the addition of quality to their rearguard can stop them from leaking goals in the second half of the season.

"Yes, I hope. We are working. The board know what I expect," Silva said. "It's important with problems we have, if I have more players available for the next match it's important for us.

"I've got to work with the players in the squad and develop and improve them though. But I hope we can improve."

Watford have been hit hard by injuries to defenders Younes Kaboul and Miguel Britos and have conceded 40 goals in 21 games, behind only Stoke City (47).

Silva reckoned his team had not been bold at the back as was evident against the league leaders.

"We weren't aggressive in our defence, it was too easy for them. The first 25 minutes we were too slow and we knew before the match they would push our team back.

"Against all teams home or away they do that. We need to do it in a different way and we didn't do that."

Watford take on Championship side (second tier) Bristol City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday before returning to league action against Southampton at Vicarage Road on Jan 13.

