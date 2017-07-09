Football: Wayne Rooney to rejoin Everton

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's record goal scorer Wayne Rooney has completed his move back to his boyhood club Everton Sunday (Jul 9), ending months of speculation.

Rooney signed a two-year deal with Everton for an "undisclosed fee", the Toffees said in a statement, ending his 13-year stay at Old Trafford and returning to the Merseyside club he left in 2004.



"Excited to be back at Everton Football Club. Can't wait to meet up with Ronald Koeman and the lads!" Rooney said in a Facebook post on Sunday.





“Wayne has shown me that ambition that we need and that winning mentality – he knows how to win titles and I’m really happy he’s decided to come home,” said Everton manager Ronald Koeman. “He loves Everton and he was desperate to come back. He is still only 31 and I don’t have any doubts about his qualities. It’s fantastic he’s here.”



NEVER EASY TO SEE A GREAT PLAYER PLAYING LESS THAN HE WOULD LIKE: MOURINHO

Rooney leaves after having scored 253 goals in 559 competitive appearances for the Red Devils that have yielded five Premier League titles and Europa League, Champions League, FA Cup titles. His departure comes as Romelu Lukaku makes the reverse move to Manchester United for a reported £75 million (US$97million).

Uncertainty over Rooney's future spiked over the course of the last season as he made only 25 league appearances for Manchester United and scored only eight goals in all competition, a career low.



That culminated with his exclusion from the most recent England team earlier this summer.



"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future," club manager Jose Mourinho said in a statement issued on Manchester United's website.



"Wayne has been a fantastic servant to United since the moment he signed for us as a prodigiously talented, explosive teenager some 13 seasons ago.



"Who can forget his storybook debut hat trick against Fenerbahce, the spectacular overhead kick against City and the countless match-winning performances in his time here?" said the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"He goes having created some of the most magical moments in some of the most successful years in the club's history. Wayne leaves us as our greatest ever goal-scorer and having won every major trophy in the game. His record will take decades for anyone to get close to matching."