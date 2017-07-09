Football: Wayne Rooney to rejoin Everton, says Manchester United

MANCHESTER: Manchester United's Wayne Rooney will rejoin Everton, the Reds announced on Sunday (Jul 9).

"It is never easy to see a great player playing less football than he would like and I could not stand in his way when he asked to go back to Everton. His experience, focus and determination will be missed and I wish him well for the future," said club manager Jose Mourinho in a statement issued on Manchester United's website.

"Wayne has been a fantastic servant to United since the moment he signed for us as a prodigiously talented, explosive teenager some 13 seasons ago.

"Who can forget his storybook debut hat trick against Fenerbahce, the spectacular overhead kick against City and the countless match-winning performances in his time here?



"But after much discussion, the club has decided to accept his request to rejoin his boyhood team," said the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

"He goes having created some of the most magical moments in some of the most successful years in the club's history. Wayne leaves us as our greatest ever goal-scorer and having won every major trophy in the game. His record will take decades for anyone to get close to matching and I am extremely grateful for the way he has led from the front since being appointed club captain three years ago," Woodward added.

