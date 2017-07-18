Football: West Brom sign Egyptian defender

LONDON: West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of Egypt defender Ahmed Hegazi on a season-long loan deal from Al Ahly, the Premier League side said on Monday (Jul 17).

The 26-year-old caught the eye of Baggies boss Tony Pulis during the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, in which the centre-back helped Egypt to a runners-up finish.

West Brom have the option to make the deal permanent at the end of next season, and Pulis is delighted to have got his man.

"We're pleased he's here, he's a good addition. He's got good pedigree and has played for some good clubs. Hopefully he'll be a good signing for us."

Albion club chairman John Williams also added: "We're delighted to add Ahmed to the squad. He caught our eye at the African championships and we've been tracking him ever since."

Hegazi, who has 39 international caps, has been with Al Ahly in his home country for the past two seasons after an unsuccessful stint at Italian top flight club Fiorentina.

He has travelled to Hong Kong to link up with his new team-mates, with the Baggies set to face Leicester City in the first game of the Asia Trophy on Wednesday.