Football: West Ham, Spurs fined by FA over melee

LONDON: The Football Association fined West Ham and Tottenham £20,000 (US$27,000) each on Thursday (Sep 28) after both Premier League clubs admitted failing to control their players during last Saturday's derby at London Stadium.

Spurs won 3-2 but the Hammers were pressing for an equaliser in stoppage time when tempers frayed.

"West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur have each been fined £20,000 after they admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty," read an FA statement.

"It was alleged that in or around the 95th minute of their fixture on Saturday (23 September 2017), both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Five players were cautioned by referee Michael Oliver in stoppage time.

West Ham's Andy Carroll, Winston Reid and Andre Ayew were shown yellow cards, while Eric Dier and Fernando Llorente were booked for Spurs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident that prompted the charge came after a foul by Carroll, which drew angry reactions from both sides and saw four players booked. Ayew's caution for a foul came earlier in stoppage time.

Spurs were under pressure after being reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes remaining when Serge Aurier received a second yellow card.