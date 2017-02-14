Ford switches from Bath to Leicester, Burns heads other way

LONDON: England fly-half George Ford has left Bath to join Leicester Tigers for the 2017/18 English rugby season, with fellow international Freddie Burns moving in the opposite direction.

Ford, 23, turned professional with Leicester having joined the Tigers aged 16, but left to join Bath in 2013.

Bath-born Burns, 26, started out with his hometown club before joining Gloucester's academy and subsequently turning professional in 2009. He joined Leicester at the end of the 2013-14 season.

Burns made his full international debut in 2012, earning five caps. Ford made the breakthrough a year later, but has established himself as England's first choice at Number 10, making 33 appearances, most recently in England's victory over Wales in the Six Nations on Saturday.

