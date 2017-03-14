Forest appoint former Rangers boss Warburton as manager

REUTERS: Championship side Nottingham Forest have appointed Mark Warburton as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

Warburton left Scottish side Rangers under controversial circumstances last month, denying a statement by the club that he had resigned. He takes over at Forest from Gary Brazil and will be joined by David Weir, who was his assistant at Rangers.

"Nottingham Forest are delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Warburton as the club's first-team manager," the club said on its website.

Back-to-back defeats at the hands of Brentford and Burton Albion have left Forest just two points clear of the bottom three, with nine games left to play.

Warburton's first game in charge will be at home on Saturday against Derby County, who have appointed Gary Rowett as a replacement for Steve McClaren.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)