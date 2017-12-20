Former Arsenal midfielder Rosicky ends professional career

Former Arsenal midfielder and Czech national side playmaker Tomas Rosicky said on Wednesday he was ending his professional career, after years of injuries often kept him off the pitch.

PRAGUE: Former Arsenal midfielder and Czech national side playmaker Tomas Rosicky said on Wednesday he was ending his professional career, after years of injuries often kept him off the pitch.

Rosicky, 37, came up at Sparta Prague before moving to Borussia Dortmund in 2001 and eventually to Arsenal in 2006 where he played for a decade.

Rosicky played 105 games for the national team, making him the third most-capped player in the country's history.

