Former Australia paceman Gillespie to coach county side Sussex

Sussex have appointed former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie as their new head coach on a three-year deal, the county side announced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Cricket - Leicestershire v Glamorgan LV County Championship Division Two - Grace Road - 31/5/08 Glamorgan's Jason Gillespie PHOTO: Reuters/ Action Images / Alex Morton

The 42-year-old guided Yorkshire to the County Championship title in 2014 and 2015 and will take up his post in the New Year, in time for pre-season preparations.

"I look forward to getting over there and playing my role in helping Sussex achieve its on and off-field goals for 2018 and beyond," Gillespie said in a statement on the club's website (www.sussexcricket.co.uk).

Gillespie, who took 402 wickets in 169 appearances in a 10-year career across all three formats for Australia, replaces Mark Davis, who left the second-tier club last month.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

