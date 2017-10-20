Former Brazil coach Scolari to leave Guangzhou

Luiz Felipe Scolari is leave Guangzhou Evergrande after almost three years in charge of the Chinese club, the former Brazil World Cup-winning coach said on Thursday.

The 68-year-old has a contract until the end of November but has turned down the chance to extend the deal.

Scolari has won two Chinese leagues, one Chinese Cup, two super cups and an Asian Champions League title since joining the club in 2015 and is one game away from winning the league for a third time.

The former Portugal and Chelsea coach has ruled out returning to Brazil but is hoping to find another position in Europe or Asia or to manage a team in next year’s World Cup.

