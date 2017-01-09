Channel NewsAsia

Former Brazil midfielder Melo joins Palmeiras

  • Posted 09 Jan 2017 00:20
Inter Milan's Felipe Melo during the training session. Inter Milan training session - Sparta Prague v Inter Milan - UEFA Europa League group stage - Prague, Czech Republic - 28/09/2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

REUTERS: Former Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo has left Inter Milan and signed a three-year contract with Palmeiras, the Brazilian club said on Sunday. 

The tough-tackling enforcer joins the reigning Brazilian champions after two years at Inter and a peripatetic career that also included stints at Juventus, Fiorentina and Galatasaray.

Melo played for Brazil at the 2010 World Cup, where he was sent off in their quarter-final exit to the Netherlands.

He has also played for Gremio, Cruzeiro and Flamengo in his homeland. 

"I am making a dream come true returning to Brazil at an age where I can still run and do what I most love," the 33-year old said in a statement posted on the club's website.

"It's a great honour to wear this shirt."

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Toby Davis)

- Reuters