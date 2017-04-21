Channel NewsAsia

Soccer-Former England defender Ehiogu dies after cardiac arrest

Former England and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu has died aged 44 following a cardiac arrest, Tottenham Hotspur said on Friday.

  • Posted 21 Apr 2017 16:25
  • Updated 21 Apr 2017 16:45
FILE PHOTO - Britain Football Soccer - England's Ugo Ehiogu celebrates scoring against Spain during their international friendly match at Villa Park in Birmingham February 28, 2001. Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Crystal Palace Carling Cup Fourth Round - The Riverside Stadium - 30/11/05 Middlesbrough's Ugo Ehiogu Action Images via Reuters / Ryan Browne Livepic
FILE PHOTO - Britain Football Soccer - Middlesbrough v Newcastle United - FA Barclays Premiership - The Riverside Stadium , 14/8/04 Ugo Ehiogu - Middlesbrough waves to fans Action Images via Reuters
FILE PHOTO - Britain Football Soccer - Peterborough United v Tottenham Hotspur XI - Pre Season Friendly - London Road - 15/16 - 18/7/15 Tottenham Hotspur U21 Manager Ugo Ehiogu Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
Ehiogu, who worked as Tottenham's under-23 coach, was rushed to hospital after collapsing at the club's training ground on Thursday.

He received immediate treatment at the hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of Friday, the English Premier League club said in a statement.

"Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the Club," said Tottenham's head of coaching and development John McDermott. "Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable."

Ehiogu, who spent most of his career at Aston Villa where he won the League Cup in 1996, won four England caps.

As well as playing more than 300 times for Villa, London-born Ehiogu played more than 100 times for Middlesbrough after signing for them in 2000.

He joined Tottenham's coaching staff in 2014.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)

- Reuters