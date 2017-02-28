Former FIFA Secretary General Valcke appeals 10-year soccer ban

ZURICH: Former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has appealed against his 10-year ban from all soccer related activities, the Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Tuesday.

Valcke is appealing against the decision issued by FIFA's Appeal Committee dated June 24, 2016, Lausanne-based CAS said, following a corruption investigation.

The French national, the right-hand man to FIFA's now-banned president Sepp Blatter for eight years, was found guilty by the soccer body of misconduct over the sale of World Cup tickets, abuse of travel expenses, attempting to sell TV rights below their market value and destruction of evidence.

(Reporting by John Revill)