Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career

REUTERS: Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.

The 34-year-old loose-forward ran out 64 times for Scotland and has made 154 appearances for Saracens since joining the club from Glasgow Warriors in 2010, winning three English Premierships, a Champions Cup, and the Anglo-Welsh Cup.

"I'm forever grateful to be ending my career at a fantastic club like Saracens. Their support for my family and me has been unstinting and I'm extremely excited to be moving into a new role within the club's academy next season," Brown said in a statement on the club's website. (www.saracens.com)

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Lough)