Former Singapore international Amin Nasir succumbs to cancer

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore football international Amin Nasir died in hospital on Sunday night (Jan 15) after a five-year battle with cancer.

The 48-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2012, but was in remission after undergoing intensive chemotherapy. However, in August 2014, the cancer returned and doctors found cancerous growths in his stomach and kidney.

Amin - whose younger brother is former Singapore captain Nazri Nasir - leaves behind a son, 23-year-old Ashrul Syafeeq, who played for Garena Young Lions last season, as well as a wife and daughter.

A former head coach at Hougang United, the ex-national defender led Hougang to seventh place in the S.League in 2014.

The former SEA Games bronze medallist represented Singapore from 1990 to 1992, and also played professional football for Sembawang Rangers and Woodlands Wellington.

Before his death, he was a youth development coach working with the Football Association of Singapore.

Speaking to BERITAMediacorp, Amin’s brother Nazri said: “He was not just a brother to me, he was also by best friend. We frequently talk about many things, and he has advised me and given me lots of motivation.

“In return I had been giving him moral support and strength to continue fighting his illness.”