Former Wales scrum-half Phillips announces retirement

REUTERS: Former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips on Tuesday announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of this season.

Phillips, 34, who featured in 94 tests for Wales and another five for the British and Irish Lions, retired from international rugby in 2015 and currently plays for English Premiership side Sale Sharks.

"I would like to announce my retirement as a professional rugby player at the end of this season with @SaleSharksRugby," he wrote on his official Twitter account.

"Thanks to the fans, teammates, clubs, coaches, @WelshRugbyUnion the @LionsOfficial , friends & family who have supported me over the years.

"I will attack the next chapters with the same passion, commitment and laughter as I did during my entire career. See you soon!"

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Lough)