Former West Ham striker Cole joins Indonesia's Persib

REUTERS: Former Chelsea and West Ham striker Carlton Cole has joined Indonesia's Persib Bandung, the club announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old, who has been out of contract since leaving U.S. side Sacramento Republic in October, joins former Chelsea team mate Michael Essien at the Indonesian team ahead of the league kick-off on April 15.

Croydon-born Cole made seven appearances for England between 2009 and 2010, and spent 14 seasons in the Premier League, starting out at Chelsea before going on to feature for Aston Villa and West Ham. He also had a brief stint in Scotland with Celtic.

Persib CEO Teddy Tjahjono told the club's official website (www.persib.co.id) that Cole arrived in Bandung on Monday and the deal was negotiated the following day.

"He passed a medical on Wednesday and was ready to join Persib," he added.

Persib have confirmed that Cole will wear the number 12 shirt, the same number he wore when he made his debut for Chelsea in April 2002.

Based in Bandung in West Java, Persib are one of the best supported clubs in Indonesia and finished third in the recently completed President's Cup.

They pulled off one of the biggest transfers in Indonesian football by landing former Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder Essien earlier this month.

