Formula One: Bottas holds off Hamilton in Abu Dhabi GP

ABU DHABI: Valtteri Bottas survived several laps of high-speed pressure from his Mercedes team-mate and world champion Lewis Hamilton to claim a memorable victory in Sunday's (Nov 26) season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 28-year-old Finn, who started from pole position, led from the lights to the flag apart from a spell following his first pit stop when the four-time champion Briton was in control.

It was Bottas' third career victory, all of them recorded since he joined Mercedes to partner the 32-year-old Briton in January following the unexpected exit of 2016 champion German Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton came home a comfortable second, four seconds behind Bottas, having eased off in the closing laps after abandoning his bid to pass him in the turbulent air created when following close to another car.

The Briton scored points in every race of the season, underlining his dominance this year.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel finished a lonely third for Ferrari, as the two Mercedes men delivered celebratory 'doughnuts' for the crowd.



It was Vettel's 99th career podium and his 13th of the season.

Finn Kimi Raikkonen was fourth in the second Ferrari ahead of Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull and German Nico Hulkenberg for Renault, whose sixth-place finish assured Renault of sixth place in the constructors' championship ahead of Toro Rosso.

Mexican Sergio Perez came home seventh ahead of his Force India team-mate Frenchman Esteban Ocon, two-time champion Spaniard Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda and retirement-bound Brazilian Felipe Massa, in his last F1 race, for Williams.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who was fourth on the grid, failed to finish his Red Bull for the third time in four outings.

"Such a good car today so thank you for that and the season, it's a very nice way to end it," Bottas told his team.

'IMPOSSIBLE TO PASS'

Hamilton was vocal in his dislike of the narrow track.

"It's impossible to pass here man!" he said. "I was like - where are all the back-markers ... They've got to change this track."

As the sun went down at the warm Yas Marina Circuit, Bottas avoided repeating his poor start in Brazil two weeks ago and pulled clear from pole into the first turn ahead of Mercedes team-mate Hamilton.

Behind them, Vettel stayed third ahead of Ricciardo and Raikkonen while, at the back of the field, Dane Kevin Magnussen spun and recovered in his Haas.

Massa, in his final race before retiring, retained 10th.

In the midfield scrap for points and prize money, Hulkenberg ran wide and off-circuit to pass Perez, for which he was given a five-second penalty.

At the front Hamilton produced stayed in touch with Bottas, who led by 1.5 seconds by lap eight and responded with fastest laps of his own.

The two Mercedes men were producing a duel at the front and were 2.5 seconds ahead of Vettel.

That lead soon increased to three while, in midfield,Grosjean passed Stroll in thrilling fashion.

The two Silver Arrows continued to pull clear before the pit stops began, Bottas arriving for new tyres after 21 laps. Hamilton inherited the lead and pushed before pitting himself after 24 laps, re-joining second again.

By then Ricciardo's race was over after he had retired with a hydraulics problem, his third early shower in four races.

Raikkonen was up to fourth, but it was largely processional.

At the front, Bottas appeared to be struggling on his new super-soft tyres with Hamilton applying pressure and reducing the gap to 0.9 seconds.

Hamilton lapped in 1:41.7 while Bottas lapped in 1:42.4. His superior speed, however, did not allow him to find a way to pass his team-mate in the turbulent air behind him.

The pressure told on Hamilton when he ran over a kerb at turn 17 and then, at the same place, went off the track completely. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff could afford to smile, knowing that both championships were won already.

This pushed Hamilton back to 1.8 seconds behind while behind him, Carlos Sainz had to retire when his front left wheel was not properly attached to his Renault in a pit stop.

Hamilton continued to deliver fast laps and cut the gap to 1.1 seconds, but struggled to gain in the third sector through the marina and hotel complex and was clearly frustrated by the lack of overtaking.

The Briton continued to push and with six laps remaining cut the gap to 0.5 seconds, but Bottas stayed cool as the champion loomed in his mirrors and hoped for a mistake by his team-mate.

By this stage, Vettel was more than 20 seconds adrift, but 19 seconds clear of fourth-placed Ferrari team-mate Raikkonen.

The German reeled off a fastest lap, but Bottas responded with one of his own with three laps to go.