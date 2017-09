SINGAPORE: Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday (Sep 17), extending his world championship lead to 28 points.

The 32-year-old finished first after rival Sebastian Vettel and his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen crashed out early in the race in a first corner collision.

The incident also claimed Redbull's Max Verstappen.

BREAKING: Lewis Hamilton wins in Singapore and extends his world championship lead to 28 points 🏁🏆#SingaporeGP #F1NightRace 🇸🇬 #F1 pic.twitter.com/dihkc791vf — Formula 1 (@F1) September 17, 2017