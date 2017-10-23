Formula One: Hamilton wins US Grand Prix, Vettel second

AUSTIN, Texas: Lewis Hamilton edged closer to a fourth world championship on Sunday (Oct 22) when he won the United States Grand Prix ahead of title rival Sebastian Vettel in a Ferrari.

Mercedes star Hamilton now has a 66-point lead over Vettel with just three races left.

Hamilton now needs just to finish only fifth in Mexico next weekend to claim a fourth world title.

Hamilton's win on Sunday also allowed Mercedes to retain the world constructors championship.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished third but was then stripped of his podium place for an illegal last-gasp overtaking move on Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen who was placed in third place.