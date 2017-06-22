Formula One: Sauber chief Kaltenborn quits

PARIS: Sauber chief Monisha Kaltenborn has quit the Formula One outfit, her team announced on Wednesday (Jun 21), after reports of a major fallout over the treatment of drivers Marcus Ericsson and Pascal Wehrlein.

India-born Kaltenborn, 46, had been the chief executive of the mid-grid team since 2010.

But the team has struggled this season and are ninth in the constructors standings with just four points from six races. All four points were won by German driver Wehrlein at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"Longbow Finance SA regrets to announce that, by mutual consent and due to diverging views of the future of the company, Monisha Kaltenborn will leave her positions with the Sauber Group effective immediately," said Pascal Picci, the Sauber chairman.

"We thank her for many years of strong leadership, great passion for the Sauber F1 Team and wish her the very best for the future. Her successor will be announced shortly; in the meantime we wish the team the best of luck in Azerbaijan (this weekend)."

