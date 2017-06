French forward Valere Germain has joined Olympique de Marseille on a four-year contract from Monaco, OM said on Monday.

PARIS, : French forward Valere Germain has joined Olympique de Marseille on a four-year contract from Monaco, OM said on Monday.

The 27-year-old Germain, whose father Bruno played for OM, scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 last season, helping Monaco win the French title.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)