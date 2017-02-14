France opens medal account with team gold

ST MORITZ, Switzerland: France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.

Slovakia's men and women took the silver medal after losing the final against France on a tie-break, with the scores level at 2-2, while Sweden saw off hosts Switzerland 3-1 for the bronze.

The mixed team event, contested in the world championships since 2011 in its current parallel slalom format with two racers on the piste together, will make its Olympic debut at next year's PyeongChang Winter Games in South Korea.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ossian Shine)