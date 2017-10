France qualify for 2018 World Cup finals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

France qualified for next year's World Cup finals in Russia with a 2-1 home victory over Belarus on Tuesday to finish top of Group A.

Les Bleus, who have not missed a World Cup finals since 1994, prevailed thanks to goals from Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)