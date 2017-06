PARIS: The soccer school of Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain was raided by police on Thursday, sports daily L'Equipe wrote on its website, without naming sources.

L'Equipe said the raid seemed to be linked to an old dispute between the club and its administrative services concerning outside contractors.

The club could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by John Stonestreet)