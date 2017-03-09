Fraser-Pryce announces pregnancy, to miss world champs

KINGSTON: Jamaican sprinter and reigning 100 metres world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant and will miss the world championships in London this August.

The two-times Olympic 100m gold medallist and three-times world 100m champion said she will return to competition in 2018.

"All my focus heading into training for my 2017 season was on getting healthy and putting myself in the best possible fitness to successfully defend my title in London2017." Fraser-Pryce, 30, said on Facebook.

"But life is filled with many blessings with God. So here I am thinking about being the greatest mother I can be with my biggest blessing and the promise God made me.

"Moving forward on this journey, I look forward to seeing you all in 2018 when I return to competition on the tracks and around the World."

(Editing by Frank Pingue)