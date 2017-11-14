Frenchman Poisson dies at 35 after training accident
French Alpine skier David Poisson has died following a crash during training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, the French skiing federation said in a statement on Monday.
PARIS: French Alpine skier David Poisson has died following a crash during training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, the French skiing federation said in a statement on Monday.
Poisson, 35, won the bronze medal in the downhill at the world championships in 2013. Last year, he won a World Cup downhill race in Kitbuehel, Austria.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)