From egos to excellence: New book gives insights into strife leading up to the Beijing Olympics

“Project 0812: The inside story of Singapore's journey to Olympic glory” by author Peh Shing Huei tells of clashing egos in the women's table tennis team that almost derailed Singapore’s quest to end its Olympic drought.

SINGAPORE: Having won Singapore’s first Olympic medal in 1962, weightlifter Tan Howe Liang’s achievement took more than four decades to be repeated.



The wait could have been longer, but it took the guile and foresight of the Singapore National Olympic Council (SNOC) – led by then-president Teo Chee Hean and former vice-presidents Ng Ser Miang and Dr Tan Eng Liang - to set the wheels in motion for winning Singapore’s next Olympic medal.

With the endeavour given the name Project 0812, resources were pooled and sharply focused into sports that were likeliest to succeed.

Author Peh Shing Huei’s new book - titled Project 0812: The inside story of Singapore’s journey to Olympic glory - delves into this undertaking, narrated through the tale of three talented China-born table tennis players. They were playing the sport with the highest probability of winning Singapore’s first Olympic medal since 1962, after coming agonizingly close in both Sydney 2000 and in Athens 2004.

A turning point in the annals of Singapore’s sporting history, the eventual Beijing Olympics silver medal in the women’s team table tennis event proved to be the breakthrough to further glory.

Subsequent Olympics also brought home at least one medal, with the latest being the Olympic gold in swimming that was won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 by Joseph Schooling.

Winning an Olympic medal in Beijing was fraught with internal challenges, as described by former SNOC president Teo Chee Hean in the book’s foreword.

“Project 0812 was not completely smooth sailing,” said Mr Teo, who is also Singapore’s deputy prime minister.

“There would naturally be different views on how best to proceed and there would be some ruffled feathers.”

INTERNAL STRIFE WITHIN TABLE TENNIS

As the form of key table tennis duo Li Jiawei and Wang Yuegu peaked around 2006, so did their disagreements as both wanted to be recognised as top dog.

One of the book’s chapters - titled “When Stars Collide” - tells the tale of the rift between the pair, which threatened to derail Singapore’s hopes of winning a medal in Beijing.

Singapore's Li Jiawei (right) and Wang Yuegu celebrates their victory against South Korea in the Women's Team table tennis bronze medal match of the London 2012 Olympic Games, on August 7, 2012 in London. (Photo: AFP/Saeed Khan)

“There (were) two factions in the team – Wang Yuegu, versus the others,” SNOC official Jimmy Kwan is quoted as saying in the book. “They were all ganging up to try to get rid of (Wang).”

It all came to a head in the months before the Beijing Olympics – in April 2008 to be exact, during the Brazil Open Pro Tour tournament.



Wang - outcast as a pariah by her team for challenging Li’s status quo as the alpha female of the national side - eventually faced Li herself in the final in Brazil and beat her 4-1 to lift the title at Belo Horizonte.

It turned out to be a massive boost for Wang’s confidence, as she describes in the book. “A lot of people in the table tennis world were watching (the final) because it was like drama,” she said. “Everyone knew. How could they not? I was like a dog in the team.

“I was always lagging behind. If they ordered dinner, great. If not, I would do it myself."

Added Wang, on her win at the 2008 Brazil Open: “(Li) had the entire team behind her and still lost. I was alone and I won.

“It was a release valve for me… I just wanted to beat her (and) it was a major fillip to my confidence. I knew that I could then deal with the Olympics,” she said.

THE BEIJING SILVER MEDAL

Putting aside all of their differences, the women’s table tennis team somehow found a way to temporarily forget their internal problems for the 2008 Olympics. It did not come easy, as detailed in the climax of author Peh’s book.

Detailing the pre-game strategies and the little nuances which contributed to their semi-final win against fierce rivals South Korea in the women’s team event, the book describes the emotions Li experienced on losing her opening match, before her team-mates helped to close the gap.

Project 0812, a book chronicling the SNOC's chase to win Singapore's first Olympic medal in decades. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Aside from the warring duo of Li and Wang, there was also the rise of a then-little known prodigy Feng Tianwei, who blossomed en route to Olympic glory in the country of her birth.

The Olympic silver medal in 2008 helped boost the playing prowess and confidence of Feng. She later went on to win an individual bronze medal in the 2012 London Olympics, and in doing so, became the first Singaporean athlete since Tan Howe Liang to win an individual Olympic medal.

However, the achievements in Beijing and London divided opinion back home in Singapore. There were some who questioned the glory of having naturalised citizens winning medals for a nation that was not their country of birth. That fact is acknowledged in Peh’s book.

Singapore's Feng Tianwei poses with her bronze medal on the podium after her table tennis women's bronze medal singles match against Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa for The London 2012 Olympic Games at The Excel Centre in London on Aug 1, 2012. (Photo: AFP/Saeed Khan)

The athletes grew tired of persistent debate, according to the book. Said Feng: "When playing in an Olympics, you are not representing yourself, you are representing a country. No one would say ‘Feng Tianwei is here’ but rather ‘Singapore’s Feng Tianwei was here’.”



INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION

The table tennis exploits are not the only focus of the book.

While the medals won by China-born Li, Wang and Feng may have triggered a debate in some quarters, a young Singaporean swimmer was taking in the Olympic atmosphere as a spectator, together with his father who made the decision to invest in tickets to Beijing.

Seeing the table tennis team get onto the podium, and seeing his swim compatriot Tao Li make the top-five in her event in Beijing instilled a belief that Olympic glory could be a reality for his career as well.

That strapping teen was Singapore’s swim hero, Joseph Schooling, who later went one better than the medals at the Beijing and the London Games.

In 2016, Schooling did the impossible – beating American swim legend Michael Phelps en route to an Olympic gold medal in the 100m butterfly final.

For the enablers of Project 0812 at the SNOC, it was a return on investment that paid back many times over as a Singapore competitor finally topped the achievements of its pioneering individual Olympic silver medal in 1962.

“When Joseph Schooling won the gold medal at the Rio Olympics, the Majulah Singapura was played for the first time at the Summer Games,” recalled current SNOC president Tan Chuan-Jin in the book. “I am sure many Singaporeans had the same feeling… it was magical.”

Joseph Schooling (SIN) of Singapore reacts after his 2016 Olympics 100m freestyle heats. (Photo: REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler)

“(Joseph) trod on ground paved by pioneers like Tan Howe Liang… and followed in the footsteps of our women’s table tennis team, who broke through with a silver and two bronzes in the Beijing and the London Games.

“It is not a coincidence that Singapore has now won medals in three Olympic Games in a row, after a barren 48-year run,” added Mr Tan, who is now Singapore’s Speaker of Parliament.

“I hope readers can take away the can-do spirit captured by the Singapore sports community.”