From YOG to SEA Games: Singapore's young footballers come of age

SINGAPORE: They were tipped for great things after capturing the imagination of the country with their attractive brand of attacking football at the 2010 Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

Headed by then-coach Kadir Yahya, the National Under-16 side – still revered locally as the "YOG batch" – won the Youth Olympic Bronze to cement their place in the country’s sporting history.

Seven years have passed since then, and many of those players should now be getting ready to compete for regional honours as part of Singapore’s Under-22 team at the South-East Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur later this year.

The reality, however, is that only a handful of the "YOG batch" remain to challenge for places in the national youth set-up.

Defender Dhukilan Jeevamani (#6), lining up with the national Under-22 squad in an overseas friendly last year. (Photo: Football Association of Singapore)

Five of them are playing for the Garena Young Lions, including goalkeeper Fashah Iskandar Rosedin, defenders Illyas Lee and Dhukilan Jeevamani, as well as striker Muhaimin Suhaimi. Midfielder Ammirul Emran is currently with SAFSA, but is believed to be rejoining the Young Lions midway through the new season.

There is also winger Jonathan Tan, who recently signed with S.League side Balestier Khalsa. He looks set to be joined by playmaker Hanafi Akbar, who had fallen foul with the law two years ago and is believed to be targeting a comeback by joining Balestier in April.

DOING WELL FOR THE UPCOMING S.LEAGUE

To make it to coach Richard Tardy’s Under-22 squad for the SEA Games, the "YOG batch" players would first have to impress in the upcoming S.League season with their respective clubs.

Past reputation counts for nothing under the Frenchman, who is seeking to blood in players who are in the best form.

“Doing well in the S.League is very important because that’s where we’ll know where we stand, since the league is very tough due to us having to face more experienced players,” said former Under-16 skipper Dhukilan Jeevamani.

As a teen, defender Dhukilan Jeevamani's achievements include captaining the Under-16 side in the Lion City Cup in 2011. (Photo: Lion City Cup)

He added: “Looking at last year’s results, we didn’t really do that well. So there’s a whole lot more pressure for us, but we have to keep our heads down and focus on working hard.”

Getting regular game time is foremost on the 21-year-old’s mind, as he looks to forge a strong defensive partnership with fellow Young Lions defender Shahrin Saberin: “Last year I didn’t get to play when I was with Geylang International,” said Dhukilan.

He added: “After about six months with Geylang, I joined the Young Lions in June. I managed to play a few S.League matches with them in 2016, and this year will mark my full season with the club.”

Dhukilan’s goals for the new season mirror those of his Under-22 team-mate Jonathan Tan, who is fighting for a first-team spot at Toa Payoh Stadium with Balestier Khalsa: “I definitely have to fight for my first team spot and playing time,” said Tan, a former Tanjong Katong Secondary School midfielder. “It’s not just about earning playing time, as I also have to perform well. That’s the only way I can earn a spot with the Under-22s. I really have to excel this year, and earn a place for the SEA Games.”

National Under-22 winger Jonathan Tan (#20) in a training session with his new club Balestier Khalsa. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

He added: “It’s tougher definitely (competing with the seniors and foreign players) at Balestier for a place in the first 11. I have to prove my worth and show the coach what I've got - after that it’s up to him.”

Although many of his former YOG peers are on different paths - both inside and outside the game - Tan said that the 2010 YOG medal winners do try to make time to reconnect after training hours: “The YOG boys recently met up for a meal last month in the off-season. There were quite a few of us - about eight to nine players such as Jeffrey Lightfoot, Hazim Faiz, Illyas Lee, Dhukilan Jeevamani and the rest. We managed to meet up for chicken rice.”

THE ONES WHO HAVE LEFT PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL

Not all of the YOG bronze-winning players are still in the professional scene. While some are still juggling National Service commitments and training with their respective clubs, there are others who have chosen to quit their pursuit of the elite game altogether.

That was the case for former youth midfielder Bryan Neubronner, who was once touted for great things after training with German club SSV Ulm 1846 as a teen. Neubronner has since chosen to pursue academics, and is now a Business Economics undergraduate at the University of Liverpool.

A promising midfielder during his stint in the National Football Academy, winger Bryan Neubronner has now opted to focus on his undergraduate studies in Liverpool. (Photo: Football Association of Singapore)

“The biggest factor was my two years in National Service. I was an officer with the Air Force, and so for the two years I didn’t get to play football. I didn’t have the time, and I didn’t get the permission to join SAFSA,” said Neubronnner, recalling the challenges he had to face back then.

He added: “At most, there was inter-formation football, which was just two or three weeks in the two-year service. It really played a big part because there was no point trying to recapture those two years of lost fitness and training time when everybody else all around the world has been taking those two years to improve. It would have been a really big setback and not something that is realistically possible to come back from.”

“I then felt that it’s best to probably take the next step in my life and enjoy football like I did when I was younger in a more casual sense,” said the 21-year-old, who now plays for his university in the varsity league.

Faced with the possibility of not being able to recapture his old form, the former Under-16 star said it was a tough decision to put his professional days behind him: “The temptation to join another club was definitely real. It was something I thought about long and hard. I was considering going back to Croatia to train with (Balestier Khalsa coach) Marko Kraljevic’s hometown team NK Osijek, whom he trained with as a kid. I did a six month stint with them before I went to SSV Ulm in Germany.”

He added: “However, it just seemed impractical and unwise especially after all the support my parents had given me, allowing me to pursue my dreams when I was younger. I thought it’s time to give them something that they’d want me to do instead of doing it for myself.”

Academics is also the reason for former Under-16 captain Jeffrey Lightfoot to not pursue pro football. Now in his early 20s, Lightfoot is currently completing his National Service with the Singapore Police Force and is planning to join a local university in five months’ time. “There are actually a few reasons why I’ve decided not to pursue professional football. The main reason for me was that it would be more financially secure if I get a university degree and do something else. Football has always been a big part of my life, but I think it’s time to do go something else. A lot of young people in Singapore in general want to look for financial security in the future.”

Made up of mostly graduates from the National Football Academy, the Garena Young Lions are a club side that competes in the S.League. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Having trained with the Garena Young Lions last season, the former centre-back still follows the careers of his Under-16 team-mates: “I do follow their games as I watched the Young Lions play in the S.League last season as some of my friends were playing, such as Dhukilan, Muhaimin, Hazim Faiz and even Fashah Iskandar.”

“They were doing well and training hard, and I know this because I was training with the Young Lions for a bit last year. It was nice to see them playing in the S.League and everything, we go a long way back and it was nice to see them perform in the top-tier in Singapore.”

Both Neubronner and Lightfoot hope that their former team-mates would do the "YOG batch" proud in the upcoming SEA Games if they are called upon. “I’m actually proud of Dhukilan (Jeevamani) and Fashah (Iskandar Rosedin). Dhuki is one of my closest friends, and I wish him all the best for the upcoming SEA Games,” said Neubronner, who still misses playing with his National Football Academy (NFA) peers.

He added: “I hope both of them can fly the Singapore flag high and do the YOG batch proud, especially for those of us who cannot make the squad. I know both of them have the talent and skill to do well, and hopefully they perform, show their worth and hopefully continue to have a good career in football in Singapore.”

Said Lightfoot: “I feel very proud of them as I’ve seen them ever since they were 11 or 12 years old. I feel very happy for them as they have made it all the way, and will be glad if they all made it to the SEA Games squad.”

“Hopefully from there they can move on to the national team to take part in the Suzuki Cup and all the other big tournaments.”

REBUILDING THE NATIONAL YOUTH SQUAD

To make up for YOG players who have dropped out of the game along the way, several other players from the NFA set-up have since been blooded into the national youth team for the past few seasons. As part of preparing the Under-22 team for the SEA Games, there is also the task of bringing in younger players into the Garena Young Lions for the new S.League season.

Garena Young Lions coach V Selvaraj, getting his players in shape for the new S.League season. (Photo: Noor Farhan)

Said Young Lions coach V Selvaraj, who is tasked with exposing them to the rigours of club football: “We have brought in more players this season from the Under-18 squad. The average age (for the Young Lions) is even younger than that of last year, which is the biggest challenge for us I would say.”

“It is a bold statistic for us, but we need this as the Under-18 players being brought up are the best from the lot that we have. Those we have retained are also SEA Games eligible players, with the exception of those who are with the other S.League clubs like Irfan Fandi and Adam Swandi (who are with Home United).”

The national Under-22 squad not only features ex-YOG players Fashah Iskandar (#18) and Ilyas Lee (#17), but also upcoming talents like Shahrin Saberin (#5) and Hami Syahin (#10). (Photo: FAS)

He added: “Most of (the new additions) came from the Prime League, and to step up from that level to play in the S.League, demands a lot out of the young players. They need the energy, intelligence and experience.”

“They are only just starting out, as they’ve mostly gotten one year of playing experience. We’ve got guys like Shahrin Saberin who played with Home United last year. So too Hami Syahin, who played with the Young Lions last season.”

For Under-22 coach Richard Tardy, mental strength is one aspect he hopes his charges would learn in the lead-up for the SEA Games: “I don’t think the team has enough mental strength yet as of now, as it’s an area which we are currently working hard on. It’s true that football is about technique, tactics and physicality but we know that in a high-level competition the mental aspect is very, very important.”

He added: ‘We know that we can do big things with a very high team spirit, which we saw when we played against China and Iran, and also when we played Vietnam in Malaysia last year. I think that if we our team spirit is not at a good level, it will be difficult for us.”

“Team spirit is something that I’d like to emphasise on, especially for the players who will be playing for us this year.”